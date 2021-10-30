FNF: Academy Sports + Outdoors top 5 plays from October 29th’s Friday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After Mayor Latoya Cantrell dropped the city's mask mandate, locals and visitors now have the option to ditch the mask in New Orleans.

"I love it, take my mask off. Can't drink, can't breathe, it messes up your make up," said visitor Bri Miranda.

The mayor made the decision earlier this week, following the governor's move to lift the mask mandate statewide.

"I feel very confident in our ability to move forward with those who are vaccinated to be maskless and of course encourage wearing masks period," said Mayor Cantrell.

The change came just days before Halloween and the Saints home game against the Bucs.

"I think it's well timed, I think as far as tourism goes, they don't want to discourage tourism," said visitor Michael Groves.

However, some say regardless of the city's changes, they're keeping the mask on.

"I'm keep wearing masks all the time because I want to be around for a long time," said Arthur Malbroue.

Businesses can still enforce their own mask mandate for customers, leaving tourists with mixed feelings.

"If the store requires it than yea," said visitor Gabe Colston.

"No, I'll go give my money to a different business that isn't going to enforce these mandates that are not fair," said Miranda.

For now, the city of New Orleans is mostly free of covid masks, but we'll surely see a fair share of different masks over the weekend.

Mayor Cantrell says proof of vaccination or proof of a negative covid test will remain in effect for certain businesses across New Orleans. She says that the city's strict guidelines have encouraged more tourists to come because they feel safer to travel.