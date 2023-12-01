BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at Memorial Stadium, a Division I Select semi-final contest between (18) Archbishop Rummel and (3) Catholic of Baton Rouge.

The Bears and Raiders completed three quarters of play, but inclement weather forced officials with both Catholic and Rummel to postpone the conclusion of their game to Saturday at 4 p.m.

Rummel and Catholic will resume play at Memorial Stadium tied at 14.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

