Five Privateers Reach Double Figures in Win over Islanders

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (4-9, 3-2) had five reach double figures in an 87-68 victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (3-8, 0-2) on Wednesday at the Lakefront Arena.
LEADING THE WAY
Damion Rosser had a game-high 15 points and added his fourth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. Three of his double-doubles have come against Southland foes.
Rodney Carson Jr. landed one shy of a season-high with 14 points. He also co-led the team in steals with three. Troy Green (13), Lamont Berzat (12), and Jahmel Myers (10) also had double-digit scoring outputs on the night. Myers also had 10 rebounds for his third career double-double.
Rosser also had three steals to co-lead the way and Green paced the Privateers in assists with five.
HOW IT HAPPENED
-New Orleans went to the halftime break with a 48-31 advantage. They began the game by outscoring the road side 18-5 in the first seven minutes.
-The Privateers capitalized on Islanders miscues. In the first half alone, New Orleans forced 15 turnovers and scored 24 points off turnovers. Meanwhile, New Orleans committed just four turnovers in the opening stanza.
-Both teams cleared 50 percent from the field in the first half but the Privateers had a 19-12 advantage in field goals made.
-13 of Green’s points came in the first half as New Orleans held the advantage for most of the first 20 minutes.
-The Privateers dominated the paint tonight with a 48-26 advantage in paint points. They also held the Islanders to 35.9 percent from the field in the second half.
-Though the Islanders held the edge on the offensive glass at 11-9, the Privateers were well ahead in second chance points at 17-5.
NOTES
-The Privateers have scored over 85 points in all three games of the current winning streak. It’s the first time New Orleans went over that mark in three consecutive games since Jan. 15-19, 1987.
-New Orleans shot over 50 percent from the field for the fourth time this season. It was the second occurrence against a Southland opponent (UIW).
–Jay Rodgers scored his first career points as a Privateer when he hit two free throws with 49 seconds remaining.
NEXT UP
New Orleans looks to continue their winning streak when they face Nicholls on Saturday, Jan. 23. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m.
{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}