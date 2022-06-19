BATON ROUGE – Five members of the LSU women’s golf team will tee off Monday in the 119th Women’s Amateur Championship as hosted by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club.

The Championship will take place at Hunstanton, England. Located on the north west Norfolk coast, Hunstanton is considered a championship links course and will be hosting its 3rd R&A Championship.

Among the 144-player field are Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad and Elsa Svensson, Spain’s Carla Tejedo, Ireland’s Aine Donegan and playing in her home country, England’s Jess Bailey.

Lindblad’s junior year at LSU as been one for the record book, winning five times including the SEC Championship, a T2 in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, a T3 in the NCAA Championships and T12 and the top amateur in the U.S. Women’s Open. Svensson was named a member of the All-SEC freshman team after her opening campaign as a Tiger.

Donegan, who transferred to LSU, after an inaugural season at Indiana where she was a member of the All-Big 10 Second Team.

Tejedo won her first collegiate tournament in her sophomore campaign at LSU, while Bailey, of Leicester, England, was a key player for the Tigers in the lineup through the spring season when LSU won its first SEC Championship and the Clemson Invitational.

Svensson will be the first of the LSU golfers to tee off Monday at 1:29 a.m. CT, with Lindblad to hit her first shot at 2:08 a.m. CT. Donegan is at 2:19 a.m. CT. In the afternoon wave, Bailey tees off at 6:47 a.m. CT and Tejedo goes at 7:31 a.m. CT. Central time is six hours behind the course time in England.

The tournament qualifying consists of 36 holes with one round on Monday and one round on Tuesday before the field is cut to the top 64 golfers (ties for 64th will be broken) for the start of match play. The 36-hole championship final is set for Saturday.

(LSU Media Press Release)