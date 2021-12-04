First title game for Southern Lab in five years; What will it take to win?

BATON ROUGE, LA. — The second-seeded Southern Lab Kittens are scheduled to take on number one and undefeated Ouachita Christian in the Division 4 Final next weekend. The Kittens have not played in a title game since 2016.

“We’re going to give the people what they paid for and that’s a show,” said head coach Darryl Asberry.



“We know we’re not finished. We’re not satisfied. At all. We just have to finish. That’s really the biggest thing that’s going around so you might not see us as happy at practice. You might not see us as looking happy like we made it because we haven’t made anything yet. We haven’t done anything yet. Not until we have a trophy that says champions and not state runner-up we won a championship,” said senior Herman Brister.



“We’re not even keeping up with our record. We’re not concerned about the record right now because when Christian and Southern Lab meet the records don’t even matter,” said Asberry.

With most players having been side-by-side since ninth grade the Kittens feel like this is their year.



“This year‘s been probably my best year. My favorite year of all four years because the guys that were with were like family. We grew up together. Most of us have been playing together since we were little so we already knew when we got to the field we were going to cause havoc. It’s our year that’s basically what it is it’s our year,” said Brister.

“It’s just going to come down to few penalties lack of turnovers and which team is going to one at the most,” said Asberry.

Southern Lab’s Director Herman Brister put in a request for the Kittens and Eagles to compete at Caesars Superdome next weekend for the title, and if they don’t they will remain on UL’s Cajun Field.