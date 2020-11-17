First pitch: Wave to open season February 19th against UL-Lafayette

A season of promise in 2020 was cut short by Covid-19. But, Tulane head coach Travis Jewett said he’s looking forward to 2021.

Jewett said Tulane’s baseball schedule is the full compliment of 56 games, with the season scheduled to start at home vs Louisiana-Lafayette February 19th.

Jewett said Tulane baseball’s air travel will be curtailed this season for “more bus trips.” He said the Wave will play road series at Mississippi State and Troy.

Tulane will play LSU once in 2021, at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. Last year’s game, scheduled for Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge was lost to the pandemic.

Last season, Tulane won 15 of its first 17 games, and was riding a nine game winning streak when the season was halted.

Jewett said he’s excited about his team’s depth, and that the Wave wants to be a consistent contender again in college baseball.

The top returner for the Green Wave is Friday night starter Braden Olthoff. Olthoff, chosen second team All-America by Collegiate baseball, was 4-0 with a paltry 0.32 earned run average.

Jewett said Major League teams called during the five round draft, but Olthoff spurned them if they did not reach his contractual desires.

Olthoff will pitch Friday evening, as the Green Wave continue fall baseball.