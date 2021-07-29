FIRST LOOK: Saints open training camp 2021, QB competition

Metairie, La (WGNO) – The Saints kicked off their 2021 training camp with the first non-padded practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center Thursday.

All eyes are on the quarterback position this offseason as the Saints enter the post-Brees era.

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will compete for the starting job.

Taysom Hill took the reps with the first team today. Head coach Sean Payton said he and Jameis Winston will rotate.

The first practice that will be open to fans is Friday, July 30th.

