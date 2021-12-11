First-ever state championship finishes off fairytale season for Westgate

NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) — No fairytale season is complete without a fairytale ending.

That’s just what unfolded at the Caesars Superdome Friday night, as Westgate made history.

A goal line stand in the final minute secured the program’s first ever state title. The Tigers beat Warren Easton 14-13 to claim the Class 4A championship.

“The time that they spend with us is with us,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine says. “Our kids are with us 24/7. We just try to keep them around and do so much. Knowing that those kids will be going on, but they’ll be going on as champions now. You gotta put something in front of their name now. You gotta put champion in front of them now. And they deserve that.”

“I think that we played very good,” Westgate senior tight end Danny Lewis, Jr. says. “We just have faith in each other so we know that we got an obstacle that we’re gonna go against.”

“When I first came to Westgate, I knew that we had a special program,” Westgate junior flanker Dedrick Latulas says. “We just had to put some pieces together. This season we’ve been talking about it all year with those guys that we knew were coming back. We were gonna go to state, and that was the mindset. I feel like we all bought in and made it happen.”

“Since my freshman year we had talent, but it was gonna take some time,” Westgate senior quarterback Jordan Doucet says. “So when senior year came, I was like we’re going to state and we’re gonna win it. We’ve been through a lot during the season. People think we’re not good but we just showed that we’re the best team in 4A.”

Lewis Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game, and seemingly always provided a spark when the Tigers needed it the most.

The University of Cincinnati commit was named Most Outstanding Player, and says this championship cements his legacy at Westgate.

“Winning a state championship actually put a cherry on top career here because I feel like this was one of my goals to win a state championship,” Lewis says. “After that I wanted to play on the next level so I feel like this is the best thing to leave for Westgate.”

What makes it even better is that it felt like thousands of fans from New Iberia were here at the Dome to witness it all.

A night the Westgate community will never forget.