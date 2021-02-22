Fins up: Dolphins sweep double dip, finish weekend 6-1

The Delgado Dolphins have opened the season, hot.

The Dolphins scored 23 runs in two games Monday, a doubleheader sweep of Bryant and Stratton.

Here’s the highlights.

Here’s the story:

Delgado swept Bryant & Stratton Monday in the final two games of the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament and the Dolphins’ opening series of their 2021 campaign.



The Dolphins opened the first game by sending seventeen batters to the plate in the first inning, posting ten runs on seven hits including a three run homerun by Ethan Lege, a triple by Brayden Caskey, and two doubles by Brayden Jobert. Nick Lorio’s two run homerun in the second scored Mark Johnston, who led off the inning with a single. Bryant & Stratton’s scored a run on a wild pitch in the third inning and a sacrifice fly in the fifth before Delgado closed the 12-2 mercy rule win. Delgado pitcher Hunter Draper went the distance on the mound, posting his first win of the season.



Bryant & Statton scored a run in the first inning of game two to take an early lead before Delgado tied the game in the second when Mikey Stutes reached on a double and scored on a double by Josh Alexander. The Bobcats took a 2-1 lead on Gabe Murillo’s single in the third to plate Jake Grubesic. Rocco DeVito’s RBI single in the fourth padded the lead before Delgado batted around in the bottom of the frame to score eight runs. Ethan Lege jump-started the inning with a leadoff solo homerun. Brennan Lambert reached as a hit batter and Michael Stutes and Lane LeBlanc walked to load the bases before an RBI single by Brayden Caskey and a bases clearing double by Brayden Jobert gave the Dolphins the lead. Stephen Klein walked, advanced on a double by Lege and scored on a wild pitch before Jobee Boone’s pinch hit single plated Lege for the final run of the inning.



Bryant & Stratton added one in the fifth on a solo homerun by Mario Machado before two additional Delgado runs came on a sacrifice fly by Brayden Jobert and a single by Stephen Klein in the bottom of the inning. Delgado added three in the sixth following singles by Jobee Boone and Brayden Caskey and a double by Josh Alexander. Bryant & Stratton plated three in the sixth and threatened with a three run homerun by Exavier Santiago in the seventh before closer Stephen Klein retired the threat to seal Delgado’s 13-11 victory. Tyler Boyne picked up his first win of the season on the mound in relief of starter Kraig Segrave. Nick Lorio and David Theriot also appeared in relief.



With the wins, Delgado improves to 6-1 on the opening weekend of the 2021 season.



