Fins up: Dolphins start spring practice, prep for possible Covid-19 effects

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado baseball coach Joe Scheuermann is implementing a plan for the 2021 season.

His team will be divided into groups of three, so if one group is forced to quarantine because of Covid 19, the rest of the team can still play games.

The Dolphins opened practice Wednesday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium. The season starts next month.

Capacity at Kirsch-Rooney stadium will be 25, under the current restrictions. Scheuermann said live streaming will happen for each home game, for the first time in school history.

But, he said there are no guarantees.

Scheuermann has won 1,020 games.

This is his 31st season as head coach.