PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA – Delgado dropped its opening game of the 2022 season to Florence-Darlington (South Carolina) in a 13-12 decision Friday following a late rally in the first round of the Panama City Beach Baseball Classic.

Florence-Darlington opened the scoring with a five run first inning following back-to-back walks, an infield error, three singles, and a fielder’s choice to take a 5-0 lead through one inning of play. Delgado’s first run game in the second inning when Jacob Singletary reached as a leadoff hit batter, later scoring on a double by Josh Alexander. In the third, Bryan Broussard, Brayden Caskey and Ethan Lege reached on walks to load the bases before Jacob Fury walked to plate Broussard for the Dolphins’ second run. A two out double in the fourth added two additional Florence runs before the runner was retired at third base to end the frame.



Delgado’s offense came alive in the fifth to send thirteen batters to the plate to combine for ten runs on six hits, including RBIs by Lane LeBlanc and Jacob Singletary, who combined for two singles, and a double in the inning, as well as a two run homerun by Lane LeBlanc to give Delgado the 12-7 lead through five innings. The Dolphins left two runners stranded in the sixth before Florence-Darlington rallied for a six run, six hit sixth inning, including a three run homerun by Noah Stout to lift the Stingers to the 13-12 win over Delgado.



Kaile Levatino (0-1) suffered the loss in relief of Carson Lore, who pitched four innings in relief of starting pitcher Dwain Guice who exited the game in the first inning.



Delgado (0-1) will return to action Saturday in a 1:00 doubleheader as the Panama City Beach Baseball Classic bracket progresses.





Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction