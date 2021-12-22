Finals set: Karr to face Catholic for Country Day Classic Title

Karr will face Catholic of Baton Rouge for the championship of the Country Day Classic Thursday night in Old Metairie.
The Cougars defeated St Thomas More, 54-38, and Catholic defeated the host Country Day, 56-39 in semifinal games in the winner’s bracket.
Here’s the highlights of both games from WGNO Sports.
In the consolation bracket, Curtis got a late hoop to defeat Kennedy 62-61.
Here are Wednesday’s complete results, and Thursday’s schedule.
Wednesday’s Results:
9:00 AM BTW 40 St. Louis Catholic 39
10:30 AM Mc 35 55 East Iberville 46
12 Noon Brother Martin 75 SBW 62
1:30 PM Jesuit 60 Hahnville 52
3:00 PM Rummel 52 Northlake Christian 42
4:30 PM John Curtis 62 Kennedy 61
6:00 PM Karr 53 St Thomas More 35
7:30 PM Catholic 56 Country Day 39
Thursday Schedule
9:00 AM St Louis Catholic vs East Iberville
10:30 AM Northlake Christian vs Kennedy
12 Noon Sophie B Wright vs Hahnville
1:30 PM Mc 35 vs Brother Martin
3:00 PM Jesuit vs Booker T Washington
4:30 PM Rummel vs John Curtis
6:00 PM Country Day vs St Thomas More (3rd Place)
7:30 PM Catholic vs Karr (Championship)