Feelin’ Blue: Kentucky triples sink LSU

AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers reacts after a foul during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Auburn Arena on February 08, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kentucky doesn’t have a reputation as a three point shooting team, but they used the long ball to great advantage against LSU.

The Wildcats made 9 of 18 three point attempts on the way to a 79-76 win over LSU Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

10th ranked Kentucky blew the game wide open with back to back three point baskets by Nick Sestina in the second half that gave the Wildcats a 67-52 lead.

Skylar Mays led LSU with 17 points.

The Tigers fell to 9-4 in the SEC, all four of those losses coming in the month of February.