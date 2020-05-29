Federer tops highest-earning athlete list at more than $100M

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates victory in his Men’s Singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during Day eleven of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY – Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings.

He is the first tennis player top the list since it was first compiled in 1990. Federer made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the other $100 million from endorsements and appearances fees.

Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are in spots 2, 3 and 4, followed by the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Tiger Woods is at No. 8 and NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz complete the top 10.

New Orleans Saints Quarterback, Drew Brees, is No. 22 on the list and Saints’ Wide Receiver, Michael Thomas, is listed at No. 39.

For the full list, click here