Favored Saints brace for Bears team with ‘nothing to lose’

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University junior right-handed pitcher Braden Olthoff continued to earn high praise from national baseball media outlets as he was selected as a Third Team Preseason All-American by Perfect Game on Thursday. The Vista, California native was the only pitcher from the American Athletic Conference that was selected to the Preseason All-America team.

Olthoff’s most recent honor adds to a growing list of preseason accolades which also include American Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year and Second Team Preseason All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball. Olthoff received the recognition after he posted perhaps the best start to a career by a pitcher in program history with a 4-0 record in four starts while posting a microscopic 0.32 ERA with 47 strikeouts across 28 innings of work. He walked just three batters and held opposing hitters to just 12 hits and a .128 batting average. Following the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, Olthoff was selected as a Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American. He became the first Green Wave pitcher to receive All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball since Shooter Hunt received a second-team nod in 2008. The Green Wave ace ranked second in all of NCAA Division I baseball in wins, third in strikeouts and sixth in WHIP (0.54). He racked up double-digit strikeouts in three of his four starts, including 10 against Florida Gulf Coast in the season opener, 16 in a complete-game shutout at Cal State Fullerton (third most in program history) and 13 against Southern. In the one outing he didn't reach 10 punchouts, Olthoff rung up eight hitters over the first six innings of what eventually turned into Tulane's first no-hitter since 2005. Olthoff garnered multiple awards early in the year when he was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks in February and was recognized as Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's National Athlete of the Week during the same stretch. He was also tabbed the Allstate Sugar Bowl Amateur Athlete of the Month and the Louisiana Sports Writers' Association's Pitcher of the Month for February. DOWNLOAD THE APPDownload the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.

