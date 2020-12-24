Fast start: Big third quarter sends Pelicans to win in opener vs Toronto

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

New head coach, and for one night, it appears, new team.

The Pelicans outscored Toronto 38-22 in the third quarter, on the way to a 113-99 victory Wednesday night over the Raptors in Tampa.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, handed out 11 assists, and grabbed 9 rebounds.

The Pelicans were victorious in the their first game under new head coach Stan Van Gundy.

Zion Williamson had 15 points, 10 rebounds. JJ Redick scored 23 points, and fellow guard Eric Bledsoe scored 18 points.

Steven Adams, acquired in the trade for Jrue Holiday, scored 8 points and 8 rebounds. Adams also had 4 steals, and 2 blocks.