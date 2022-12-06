(WGNO) — Hey ya’ll! It’s time to prepare for the upcoming Fantasy Football playoffs.

And while a couple of starting quarterbacks went down in Week 13,

Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers) suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins. And although the injury will not require surgery, the 31-year-old from of Eastern Illinois is not expected back until the start of the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury at the end of the first quarter in an eventual win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The injury was diagnosed as a sprained PCL, which typically sidelines a player from one to three weeks.

But don’t fret because your favorite French Quarter bartender has got you covered.

If you need a QB in Week 14, the highest floor is coming from Jackon’s backup Tyler Huntley (Baltimore Ravens) with his rushing upside, or perhaps former L.A. Rams Super Bowl signal-caller Jared Goff, who now resides under center in Detroit.

Goff threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no picks in Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and despite playing playoff-bound Minnesota (10-2) and postseason hopeful in the New York Jets, look for Goff to put up big numbers as he plays for his own personal future in the league.

But if you are looking for a high-upside pickup for the playoffs, QB Mike White might be your man. The Jets have an easy schedule after they play the Buffalo Bills this week.

Speaking of playoff stashes, rookie James Cook, little brother to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, is gaining more and more touches on a strong Bills squad destined to make another Super Bowl run.

In two of the Bills’ last three games – all wins – Cook twice rushed for more than 10 carries and 60 yards. It’s only time before the former Georgia Bulldog starts hitting paydirt.

Cook could be quite useful in a pinch during your fantasy playoff run.

Anyway, best of luck this week. And please remember, always tip your bartender!

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.