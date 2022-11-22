(WGNO) — Happy Thanksgiving, ya’ll! It’s literally my favorite holiday of the year.

And speaking of Thanksgiving, no byes this week but remember we have two extra NFL games on Thursday. So, make sure you’re setting your lineups accordingly. You might need to start someone on Thursday over someone who’s a game-time decision on Sunday.

Next, I want to talk a little about New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. Coach Dennis Allen talked with media on Monday about how Johnson is becoming a more well-rounded player. This means he can stay on the field more often, even in blocking situations.

That coupled with the fact that the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder out of Oregon by way of Penn State is a red zone monster at the moment with three of his five touchdowns this season coming in the past three games, Juwan Johnson is a must-start at tight end the remainder of the year.

And finally, I’m generally fading good players on bad teams going down the stretch. Bad teams will start overtly tanking, and good teams will lean more heavily on their good players as the playoff window becomes more defined.

That’s all I got this week.

Have yourself an excellent Turkey Day celebration and if find yourself out and about, be safe, be responsible and always remember to tip your bartender!

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.