Fantasy Football: Ollie’s take on Week 8, plus a ‘garbage time’ pickup that would even make Sidney Torres proud

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A rough Week 7 is in the books, glad we don’t have to do that again, hopefully. That said, hope you checked me out last week as I dropped some dimes. Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson gave you 30 points and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, 17.

And what about Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts? Move over Sidney Torres IV, the Eagles quarterback is the ultimate ‘garbage king’ with 43 percent of his fantasy points coming in the fourth quarter.

But a couple of things this week, first of all wide receiver Davante Adams (Green Bay) is on the COVID list, and the red-hot Packers (6-1), who have won six straigth since their opening day blowout loss to the Saints, play the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-0) on Thursday. So with Adams out, I say Allen Lazard is a great pick-up to put in his place.

Also, I want you to let yourself let Allen Robinson go. It’s hard I know.

MRB bartender Oliver “Ollie” Stevenson hosts Martini Monday at MRB and serves up a few Fantasy Football tips for WGNO. (Photo: MRB)

If you can get something on the trade market for the Chicago Bears wideout do it. But you gotta let A-Rob go. Chalk it up to a sunk cost analysis.

On a more general note, don’t put anyone playing on a Thursday night game in a flex spot. We want to get those players into the positional spots to give you a bit more leeway when it comes to Sunday.

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion.