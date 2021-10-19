Fantasy Football: Ollie’s take on Week 7

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The halfway point of the 18-week 2021-22 NFL season is quickly approaching, and for Fantasy Football lovers the competition is heating up – never more so than in the home of the Saints.

With that said, WGNO turned to two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion Oliver Stevenson. Haven’t heard of either? WGNO didn’t think so.

MRB bartender Oliver “Ollie” Stevenson hosts Martini Monday at MRB and serves up a few Fantasy Football tips for WGNO. (Photo: MRB)

But when “Ollie” isn’t slinging spirits or pouring pints at MRB in the historic French Quarter, the former Country Day and Ecole Classique alum is serving up a ton of fun and a few sure-fire FFL tips that will strap a rocket to most teams and launch them straight to the top of the leaderboard.

According to Ollie, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is a must start now that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the starting lineup after suffering fractured ribs in Week 2.

The Dolphins (1-5) may have lost to the equally woeful Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, but the fifth overall pick in 2020 impressed upon his return going 33 of 47 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and only one interception.

Waddle hauled in both TDs and finished the game with 10 receptions for 70 yards.

The Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons (2-3), who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league, on Sunday.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the ball during a practice and media availability by the Miami Dolphins In Ware, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Keep in mind, with the Cleveland Browns (3-3) running game currently decimated with injuries, three-year pro D’Ernest Johnson is going to be the starting running back when the team hosts the Denver Broncos (3-3) on Thursday. The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder from South Florida has only three touches for 11 yards in six games.

Ollie also offers up a piece of more general advice heading when making roster moves this week.

According to WGNO’s own FFL Coach ‘O,’ “probable injury” designations are no more, so keep an eye on the “questionables.”

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip St and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.