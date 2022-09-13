NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a frightening Week 1 for Fantasy Football, especially if you are an Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers, QB) or Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons, TE) owner.

But try not to panic.

Week 1 has become a glorified preseason game, and it will all even out eventually.

Remember, Aaron Rodgers had a terrible Week 1 last season in that 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

If you are struggling at tight end, O.J. Howard from the Houston Texans is available in most leagues.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: O.J. Howard #83 of the Houston Texans celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

He went off this past week, with two touchdown receptions.

And finally, a little gambling advice. If you want to add something safe to your card, anytime there is a 9.5-point spread, the under hits 60 percent of the time.

There are currently four games this week that could pay off:

Bills (-10) vs Titans in Buffalo

Broncos (-10) vs Texans in Denver

Rams (-10.5) vs Falcons in Los Angeles

Packers (-9.5) vs Bears in Green Bay

So, good luck and remember to always tip your bartender.

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.

