Fantasy Football: Ollie’s names Saints QB new ‘garbage time’ king

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been a really rough couple of weeks to be a New Orleans Saints (5-5) fan. Believe me, I get it.

But on the bright side, guess who the No. 3 fantasy football quarterback has been the past three weeks?

Trevor Siemian!

Our boy.

It’s all gotten done late in the Saints three losses, so Jameis Winston’s backup has become my ‘garbage time’ player of the week – for the past couple of weeks actually.

Speaking of NFC South quarterbacks, I hope you all listened last week and picked up Cam Newton. He is a set it and forget it QB1 until further notice. Newton had 36 percent of the Carolina Panthers’ (5-6) designed rush attempts during the team’s 27-21 loss to Washington (4-6) on Sunday.

Carolina QB Cam Newton celebrates a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

I don’t see Sam Darnold getting that job back.

Let’s talk briefly about the importance of having a good, reliable kicker and DST (Defense and Special Teams). Make sure to check your waiver wire. You might find a top 5 asset that got dropped during their team’s bye week and forgotten about. Those “extra points” matter.

Also wanna drop some knowledge on the “rookie wall” for running backs not wide receivers. It might be too late, but check your waiver wire for all the young receivers out there.

It’s important to remember it takes a while for rookies to learn the system. However, once they “catch” on, their production quickly increases while the veterans typically decrease productivity around the same time.

MRB bartender Oliver “Ollie” Stevenson hosts Martini Monday at MRB and serves up a few Fantasy Football tips for WGNO. (Photo: MRB)

Lastly, I hope no one had to face Jonathan Taylor last week. League winner. The Colts running back scored five touchdowns – four on the ground and on in the air – during the team’s 41-15 beatdown of the Bills.

Taylor looks like the clear 1.01 in next year’s draft.

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021 and “Ollie” is currently in training to qualify in field archery for The World Games 2022.