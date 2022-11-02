(WGNO) — What a fun week for fantasy football in Week 8. Especially the early slate.

Nine wide receivers and running backs had 30 or more PPR (points per reception) points. But, I wanted to talk about the most impactful players before the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1).

First, former Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool goes to the Chicago Bears. This is good for Claypool managers, but even better for fantasy owners of his former Steelers teammates, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.

This move should free up at least 2-to-3 targets for them as both of them possess big-play potential.

Next, former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson moved to the Vikings. He’s been the fourth-best TE in the league for fantasy. This is a good move for Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins. because he’s been horrendous in obvious passing situations.

Hockenson should be a warm safety blanket on “3rd and long” situations.

Finally, former 49ers rusher Jeff Wilson landed with the Miami Dolphins in a convoluted three-team trade, and I think he is poised to take over as the team’s lead running back.

So, hope these tips help you take over your fantasy football standing this week. And in the meantime, please remember to tip your bartenders!

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.