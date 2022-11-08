(WGNO) — It was a rough one for quarterbacks in Week 9 if you didn’t have one of the top-tier gunslingers.

So, this week there are a couple of second- or third-tier QBs fantasy leaguers should target in trades.

First, Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) finally got his safety blanket in T.J. Hockenson, who caught all nine of his targets. We mentioned Hockenson last week and the 25-year-old from Iowa should be a boost to the entire Vikings offense moving forward.

Next is Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles). You might have to give up a lot to get him, but the Eagles have a cupcake schedule for the remainder of the regular season.

Finally, Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) has been a top fantasy player the last three weeks in spite of not throwing much – or particularly well. But he has been getting it done on the ground.

Good luck in Week 10, and remember, please tip your bartender!

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.