(WGNO) — It was another tough week for some of the NFL’s higher-rated quarterbacks. Trey Lance (49ers) went down for the season. Dak Prescott (Cowboys) looks like he is going to miss a couple of weeks. If you are looking to stream, I think you can do it for the rest of the season.

Have fun with it.

But if you want something a little more reliable, you’re targeting a Tom Brady (Buccaneers) off somebody’s bench or a Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins). I don’t think it’s a bad idea, but I do think you should wait a week. Both of those guys have tough matchups coming up and you can get them for a better price next week.

Another thing I want to touch on, is rookie wide receivers. We’ve got a couple of them between Drake London (Falcons) and Garrett Wilson (Jets).

But don’t forget about Chris Olave (Saints). He has 365 air yards, which is a great indicator for future success from a rookie wide receiver.

Anyway, good luck next week, and remember to tip your bartender.

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.