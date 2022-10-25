(WGNO) — Hey y’all. Hope everyone had a great Week 7.

If not, don’t fret. Here are a couple of fantasy football nuggets I want you to think about for the coming weeks.

Especially considering his upcoming schedule, wide receiver D.J. Moore (Carolina Panthers) is finally startable. I wasn’t ready to say it after Robbie Anderson was traded, but now with Christian McCaffrey moving on to the San Fransisco 49ers, the entire Panthers offense will be going through him.

By the way, Moore’s quarterback P.J. Walker was the No.1-ranked passer, according to Pro Football Focus.

Former LSU Tiger-turned-Cincinnati Bengal, Joe Burrow, is perhaps playing the best football of his career right now. he’s been rushing for touchdowns and in terms of passing, the Top 2 wide receivers this past week were Bengals, including fellow former Tiger Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

Also, it’s going to be another tough week at tight end. My tip, look for Greg Dulcich to shine for the Denver Broncos. The rookie out of UCLA recorded six receptions on nine targets for 51 yards in a losing effort against the Jets.

And finally at running back, I’m excited about Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) and Michael Carter (N.Y. Jets) for the rest of the season. Could make a definite impact on fantasy rosters across the country.

That’s all for now. Hope you smash Week 8, and as always, remember to tip your bartender!

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.