There is a lot of debate around the league about our guy, Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints).

So far. Hill has had 15 snaps at tight end, 12 at wide receiver, 24 at quarterback and six at running back. I do wonder if he sees less QB snaps when Jameis Winston comes back.

The Saints will face tougher defenses for the rest of the season.

So, is Taysom Hill a starting tight end?

Given the disparity at the positon, I think so.

He has one catch at the position, yet he is the No. 3 tight end so far this season in fantasy league play.

In the spring, first-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen clearly stated Hill would transition from quarterback to tight end. He has changed his tune lately and with it more reps in every other position for the 32-year-old human Swiss Army knife.

Hill scored 34.1 fantasy points in Week 5 thanks to three rushing touchdowns, on passing TD and a fumble recovery against the Seahawks.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

On a side note, Ken Walker (Seattle Seahawks) will be a solid starter moving forward with Rashaad Penny out for the year.

With that said, good luck in Week 6.

