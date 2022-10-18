(WGNO) — Hope everyone had a rewarding Week 6, but if not, I got a couple of injuries that might be beneficial to some of those players’ teammates.

First of all, Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb went down with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers loves veteran pass catchers, so look for Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard to pick up those targets moving forward.

Secondly, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins left with a tight hamstring, and Kenyan Drake went off in a Baltimore offense that loves to run the ball.

Also, it looks like Hollywood Brown will miss around six games. If you have an IR (injured reserve) spot, he’s definitely worth stashing. Although they picked up a disgruntled Robbie Anderson, I expect DeAndre Hopkins to pick up the slack in Arizona.

And finally, according to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday, quarterback Dak Prescott is back from an early season thumb injury that forced him on the sidelines while backup Cooper Rush took the Cowboys on a 4-1 run. With Prescott back under center, I expect him to be the tide to rise all the Dallas ships.

That’s a quick look at Week 7.

Hope it’s a winner.

Either way, always remember to please tip your bartender!

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.