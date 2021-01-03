Fans react to Saints taking on Panthers without running backs

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — Talk about a double whammy.

Friday, Saints’ star running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for coronavirus. Less than 24 hours later, the organization announced that all of the running backs are on the covid list and would be out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Despite the bad news, one fan told us she thinks the Saints are in good hands.

“The right person to have this is under control is Sean Payton. He’s just a great mature coach now. He’ll know what to do in this situation,” said Pam Randazza, owner of the Black and Gold Saints’ sports shop.



In fact, all of the fans we spoke to said their Saints are taking home the win Sunday, even without their running backs.



“I think Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, the offense has been tremendous this year. I think the Saints are a good enough team to get the win on Sunday regardless,” said football fan Hamed Maydinie



For now, the Saints will have to shuffle around some players’ positions to make up for the gap.

Fans say it’s just one more obstacle to overcome on the journey to the Lombardi.



The Saints-Panthers game kicks off at 3:25 PM on Sunday.