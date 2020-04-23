Fanatics and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow announce exclusive, multi-year memorabilia deal

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Baton Rouge – Fanatics, the global leader for officially licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia, announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who will join its roster of athletes housed under the company’s memorabilia division, Fanatics Authentic.

Under the new deal and ahead of the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, Fanatics will become the sole

distributor of Burrow’s full assortment of autographs, collectibles and memorabilia products.

Fanatics will first make available a significant collection of Burrow’s officially licensed LSU products, including signed and custom inscribed footballs, helmets and photos.

“I’m excited to have the chance to partner with Fanatics, the most trusted brand in the industry, as I

prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft and take the next step in my football career,” said Burrow. “I’ve

had the chance to play in front of the most passionate fans in the world while at LSU, and I can’t wait to strike up a great relationship with another city and fanbase after the draft.”

Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, led the LSU Tigers to the program’s fourth national title in the 2019-20 season. During his senior season, Burrow threw for an NCAA record 60 touchdowns throughout the Tigers’ undefeated championship season.

He joins Fanatics’ star-studded roster of exclusive athletes across all sports, including Carson Wentz, Luka Dončić, Zion Williamson, Aaron Judge, Peyton Manning, Zion Williamson, Pete Alonso, and Alexander Ovechkin.

“Joe is one of the most decorated college football players ever, and we are incredibly excited to have

him join our Fanatics team,” said Fanatics Authentic executive vice president Victor Shaffer. “We’ve

seen incredible demand for his products from the LSU community, and can’t wait to make available the widest assortment of officially licensed items for fans as he enters the NFL.”

Fans can shop the full collection of Burrow officially licensed products here.