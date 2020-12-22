Famous Idaho Potato Bowl experience different because of high Covid-19 numbers

BOISE, ID. – Ada County has one of the highest Covid-19 positivity rates in the state of Idaho, meaning that the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl experience in 2020 would be different from years past.

The annual game experience often includes a bowling competition for participating teams, a community service outreach competition that gives back to the Boise community and a snow tubing event for teams.

Those events would be put on hold this year because of the pandemic.

The Nevada Wolfpack were able to experience those bowl events a season ago when they made the trip to Boise for the game against Ohio.

When speaking with a Nevada Sports Reporter that was at that game, he describes the scene surrounding Albertsons Stadium one year later as surreal and barren.

The parking lot surrounding the stadium this time last season was filled with celebrations and football fans, but this year only a handful of cars occupy the lot.

Bowl organizers announced last week that no fans would be allowed inside Albertsons Stadium for the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.