Falling flat: Saints nine game win streak ends with loss at Philadelphia

“Clearly, this was not one of our better performances,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints allowed five quarterback sacks, and 246 rushing yards in a 24-21 loss at Philadelphia. The Saints nine game win streak ended, and with Green Bay’s win at Detroit, the Saints fell out of the number one seed in the NFC with three games to play.

Only the number one seed gets a first round bye in the playoffs, and home field in the NFC playoffs.

The Saints allowed 115 yards rushing to running back Miles Sanders, and 106 to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was making his first NFL start.

Philadelphia scored 17 straight points in the second quarter to lead 17-0 at half. Hurts threw a 15 yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery, and Miles Sanders ran 82 yards for a touchdown.

The Saints streak of 55 games of not allowing a 100 yard rusher came to an end.

The Saints climbed back in the game in the third quarter, with a five yard touchdown by Alvin Kamara, and a 37 yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill to Emmanuel Sanders.

Hill was 28 of 38 for 291 yards, with 2 touchdown passes, and one interception. Hill threw a touchdown pass of 20 yards to tight end Jared Cook with 1:24 to play.

The Eagles, after a wild scramble, recovered the onside kick.

“Even against a mediocre team, this is the NFL, you have to put points on the board,” said Jared Cook.

The Saints fell to 10-3 on the year. The Eagles climbed to 4-8-1.

The Eagles had lost four consecutive games. Their last win was November 1st against Dallas.