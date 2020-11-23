Falcons QB Ryan again swamped by Saints’ pass rush

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kept taking sacks against the Saints in the Superdome. It was a familiar feeling. The Saints sacked him nine times when the teams met last November in Atlanta. New Orleans had eight more on the way to a comfortable 24-9 victory against the Falcons on Sunday. Those are the two highest totals in Ryan’s 209-game NFL career. Jordan registered three of the Saints’ sacks, running his career total against Ryan to 21. That’s the most by a player on one quarterback since sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982.