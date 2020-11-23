Falcons QB Ryan again swamped by Saints’ pass rush

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kept taking sacks against the Saints in the Superdome. It was a familiar feeling. The Saints sacked him nine times when the teams met last November in Atlanta. New Orleans had eight more on the way to a comfortable 24-9 victory against the Falcons on Sunday. Those are the two highest totals in Ryan’s 209-game NFL career. Jordan registered three of the Saints’ sacks, running his career total against Ryan to 21. That’s the most by a player on one quarterback since sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982.

