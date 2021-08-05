Falcons’ Jones wants another ‘taste’ of success rushing QBs

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) talks with other players during NFL football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Deion Jones enjoyed his first chance to rush the quarterback last season.

The Atlanta Falcons’ linebacker says he’s looking for more opportunities this season as one of the few established starters on the Falcons’ defense.

Jones had 4 1/2 sacks in 2020, his first season having more than one sack.

The Falcons are coming off their third consecutive losing season and looking to develop a better pass rush under first-year coach Arthur Smith and new defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Jones ranks with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell as the most established starters of the defense.

Jones was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.