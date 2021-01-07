Falcons interview Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have resumed their search for a new coach by interviewing Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The 31-year-old Brady is a popular name in coaching searches after only one season as an NFL coordinator.

The Chargers and Texans also have received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady. He is the fourth candidate to be interviewed by the Falcons.

On Monday, the team conducted virtual interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewed on Friday. Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles also says he will interview with Atlanta.