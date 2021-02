NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane men's basketball team travels to Wichita, Kansas for its next American Athletic Conference matchup at Wichita State on Wednesday, February 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., at Koch Arena, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

STARTING FIVE1. Tulane (7-5, 2-5 AAC) plays the second game in a stretch of five road matchups over its next seven games on a trip to begin its regular-season conference series against the Shockers. The game will be the fifth meeting in the last three years between the programs and the fourth played in Wichita at Koch Arena.