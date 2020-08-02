Excessive celebration: Clips rout Pelicans, set franchise record for made threes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 01: Members of the LA Clippers celebrate breaking a team three point record against the New Orleans Pelicans at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After a heartbreaking loss to Utah, you figure the Pelicans would come out with a determined effort against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Instead, the Clippers make their first six three point attempts, and made 25 in the game, setting a new franchise record in a 126-103 rout of New Orleans Saturday night inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Paul George made 8 of 11 three points attempts and scored 28 points. Kawhi Leonard scored 24 for Los Angeles. The Clippers scored 77 points in the first half, and coasted.

In 14 minutes of play, Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson scored 7 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

New Orleans fell to 28-38 on the season and in 12th place in the Western Conference. New Orleans is 1.5 games behind Portland for the 9th spot, and 4 games behind Memphis for the 8th spot.

The Clippers have already clinched a playoff spot, but they looked like the hungrier team Saturday night.