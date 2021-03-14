Ex-Saint Meachem: Brees’ replacement already on the roster

NEW ORLEANS — Former Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem says the Saints may have a dynamic replacement for newly retired Drew Brees already on the roster.
Meachem is a big fan of quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw a touchdown pass in the playoff loss to the Bucs.
Meachem was drafted by the Saints in the first round in 2007. He missed his entire rookie season, but caught 141 passes in the next four seasons, 23 for touchdowns.
After the 2011 season, Meachem signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Chargers.
He returned to the Saints in 2013 and played in 26 games over the next two seasons.