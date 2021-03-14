Ex-Saint Meachem: Brees’ replacement already on the roster

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile as he greets teammate quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Former Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem says the Saints may have a dynamic replacement for newly retired Drew Brees already on the roster.

Meachem is a big fan of quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw a touchdown pass in the playoff loss to the Bucs. Meachem spoke with WGNO Sports about Meachem

Meachem was drafted by the Saints in the first round in 2007. He missed his entire rookie season, but caught 141 passes in the next four seasons, 23 for touchdowns.

After the 2011 season, Meachem signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Chargers.

He returned to the Saints in 2013 and played in 26 games over the next two seasons.