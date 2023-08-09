LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henry Ruggs, a former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, was sentenced Wednesday morning for a fiery crash that claimed the life of a young woman and her dog and ended his career with the NFL team.

Tina Tintor and her dog Max. (Credit: Tintor family)

Ruggs, 24, was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving 156 mph under the influence and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in November 2021. Prosecutors said his blood alcohol level was 0.1 which is twice the legal limit.

The sentencing took 20 minutes and the Las Vegas courtroom was filled with family and supporters of the Ruggs as well as Tintor’s family members.

Prior to the reading of his sentence, Ruggs read a statement to the court he said was for the parents and family of Tina Tintor.

“I sincerely apologize for my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021,” he read. “My actions are not a true reflection of me.”

Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs enters a Las Vegas courtroom on Aug. 9, 2023 for his sentencing in a deadly crash. (KLAS)

Ruggs said his actions also let down his family and those who believed in him and he plans to bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving.

“My guilty plea will allow me to begin the healing process.”

His attorney, David Chesnoff, described Ruggs as a “kind, shy, extremely bright, and thoughtful young man.” He added, “Make no mistake he takes full responsibility for this.”

After accepting a plea deal in May 2023, Ruggs pleaded guilty to driving drunk in his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph and causing a fiery crash that killed Tintor and her dog.

Ruggs who was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, was offered a plea deal which reduced the charges to DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told 8 News Now Investigators in May that the plea deal guaranteed Ruggs would serve prison time.

“We believed that there was a strong likelihood that the blood alcohol evidence would be suppressed. And without that blood test in evidence, we don’t have a felony DUI charge.”

No one from the district attorney’s office would talk after the sentencing.

Under the deal, Ruggs, who has been on house arrest since the crash, will have to serve a minimum of three years in prison. He was not given any credit for the time he spent on house arrest.

A mural is painted in remembrance of Tina Tintor and her dog Max at Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Valley Pkwy. near the site of the crash. (KLAS)

A friend of Tina Tintor’s family read a statement describing the loss they suffered as a result of the “tragic and preventable” crash.

There are very few words to explain the feelings of losing a child. It is a pain we feel every day when moments pass where we anticipate her presence just to be reminded that she will never be there. To have only the memory of what it was like to hug and embrace her, knowing we will never be able to kiss her on the forehead or tell her how much we love her and how absolutely proud of her we are. Our Tina was special to us in that she was unlike any other. Her perspective on the world made everyone around her better. Tintor family statement read by Daniel Strbac

The family thanked the community, their church, and Raider Nation for supporting them and showing kindness.

They also had thoughtful words for Ruggs who has a young daughter.

“We pray that Henry Ruggs is blessed with the opportunity to be able to watch his beautiful daughter grow into the amazing woman she can be and we pray that this terrible accident inspires change in the world,” Strbac read.