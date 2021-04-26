Every game counts: Pelicans, clinging to playoff hopes, defeat Clippers

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

This one, the Pelicans didn’t give away.

New Orleans outscored the Clippers in the first three quarters, led by as many as 25 points, and defeated Los Angeles 120-103 Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans started the night four games in the loss column behind Golden State, for the 10th and final spot in the Western Conference play in.

Zion Williamson had 23 points. Billy Hernangomez had 12 points, and 10 rebounds. It was his 7th double double this season.

Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said his team has played hard all season, and has not backed down despite some tough defeats.

The Pelicans play at Denver Wednesday night.

New Orleans, with the win over the Clippers moved to 17 wins, 16 losses at home this season.