Sorry, New England Patriots fans. That long-awaited announcement from your beloved former tight end had nothing to do with a comeback.

According to ESPN, former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement, but not without a plan.

The Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers, pending a physical, in a deal that reunites the retired tight end with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots will receive a fourth-round draft pick while the Buccaneers also receive a seventh-round pick in the trade, the source told Schefter.