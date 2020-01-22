ESPN: Eli Manning retiring after 16 NFL seasons

Eli Manning will be benched for the first time since his rookie season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl MVPs, says ESPN.

Manning, 39, steps away holding almost every passing record in team history and a pair of Super Bowl rings. His victories over the New England Patriots after the 2007 and ’11 seasons are the most iconic moments from a legendary career. They will put him in the conversation for the Hall of Fame in five years, when he’s eligible.

Manning is one of just five players in NFL history with at least two Super Bowl MVPs. He’s in an elite club with Joe Montana, Bart Starr, Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer, said in a statement announcing Manning’s retirement. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

The Giants will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. ET on Friday where Manning will address the media.

Manning was set to become a free agent this offseason. He has made more than $250 million from his football contracts, the most in NFL history.

Read the full story here.