NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Eight Saints players were listed on the team’s final injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Center Erik McCoy is the only Saints player who has been ruled OUT.

Marshon Lattimore was upgraded to a full participant at Friday’s practice.

Rookie DE Payton Turner (elbow) and G Calvin Throckmorten (knee) were limited.

The Saints play the Patriots in Foxborough Sunday at noon.