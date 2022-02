WESTWEGO, La. — Episcopal of Baton Rouge defeated Newman, 50-30 in the Division III Girl’s Basketball Semi-Finals Wednesday afternoon at the Alario Center.

Episcopal led the Greenies, 22-21 at the half, but outscored Newman 28-9 in the second half.

Izzy Besselman was a big part of that second-half run, leading all scorers with 27 points.

For Newman, Anaya Yunusah scored 11 while Sanaa Bean added 11.

Newman head girl’s basketball coach Tracy Blackerby and players spoke about the game afterward: