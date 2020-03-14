Empty feeling: State basketball championships to be played without fans

Governor John Bel Edwards’ order that no more than 250 can congregate, has the state basketball championships being played somewhat in silence.

Basketball championship games in Lake Charles for the public schools, and for select schools throughout the state will be played this weekend without fans, because of concerns of spreading the Coronavirus.

Bonnabel played Alexandria high school for the 5A championship Friday night at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Saturday, St Aug plays at Scotlandville for the Division I championship at 4 pm. And, Crescent City plays Calvary Baptist for the Division V championship at 6 pm at Lee Magnet high school in Baton Rouge. Both games will be played without fans.

Crescent City was the number one seed in Division V, and was to play at home. But Calvary Baptist appealed to the LHSAA to have the game moved because of Coronavirus, and won.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told WGNO Sports that of 36 cases in Louisiana, 26 were in Orleans Parish, and 3 were in Jefferson Parish.

“I wasn’t going to send a team down there,” Bonine told WGNO Sports.

Friday, Governor Edwards declared a four week hiatus for public schools. Many private schools followed, including the Archdiocese of New Orleans and the diocese of Houma/Thibodaux.

Bonine said all LHSAA member schools won’t play games during the moratorium.

Competition can begin, again, said Bonine when schools return.

So, will spring sports schedules be condensed, or will they slide?

“That’s a good question,” said Bonine.

He said he will begin to consider options next week, including seeking advice from the LHSAA’s executive committee.