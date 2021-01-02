Empty feeling: Saints running back room out for Carolina game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints will be without their entire running back corp for Sunday’s game at Carolina after they came into close contact with fellow running back Alvin Kamara.

That’s according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer

The entire Saints RB room won’t be available tomorrow bc of close contact to Alvin Kamara. Latavius Murry, Burton, Washington, RB coach all out tomorrow @NFLonFOX. They are moving Ty Montgomery to RB and calling up practice squad RB — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2021

The on field embargo, according to Glazer, also includes running backs coach Joel Thomas. Kamara has tested positive for Covid-19 and could miss a playoff game next weekend, if the Saints are not the number one seed, earning a first round bye.

Ty Montgomery, who doubles as a wide receiver, is expected to take snaps at running back. Taysom Hill may also do the same.

The Saints will according to the report, call up practice squad running back Tony Jones.

The Saints play at Carolina Sunday at 3:25 pm. New Orleans must defeat the Panthers to have any chance to the be the number one seed in the NFC.