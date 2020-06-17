Emmitt Williams playing for Eberlein Drive in TBT 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: Emmitt Williams #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a basket from the bench against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – While there was no Louisiana basketball teams selected to play in The Basketball Tournament 2020, one tournament contender is stocking up on former LSU Tigers.

Eberlein Drive announced on Twitter this week that they have added former LSU Forward and NBA draft Prospect, Emmitt Williams, to their team.

Emmitt Williams declared for the NBA Draft back in April.

Last season as a sophomore, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. He started in 25 games.

Williams entered his name into the NBA Draft after LSU’s Sweet 16 run in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, before opting to return to Baton Rouge.

Also representing Eberlein Drive in TBT 2020 will be former LSU standouts Tim Quarterman and Johnny O’Bryant III.

Former Louisiana Tech Forward, Jaron Johnson, is also listed as a player on the Eberlein Drive squad.

TBT’s 7th installment kicks off on July 4th, with games airing on ESPN.