Embiid, Simmons to miss All-Star Game; Zion to start instead

(AP) — Philadelphia 76ers standouts Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won’t play in the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta because of a coronavirus contact tracing issue.
Embiid would have been a starter for Team Durant, which will be coached by 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Simmons was to have been a reserve for Team LeBron.
The league announced the players were ruled out about eight hours before tipoff.
New Orleans’ Zion Williamson will start in Embiid’s place.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the contact was with a barber who is regularly tested for COVID-19 and often works with Embiid and Simmons.
The development prompted some players to question again why the exhibition was being played during a pandemic.