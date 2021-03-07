Embiid, Simmons to miss All-Star Game; Zion to start instead

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans. The rookie sensation’s availability to play remained unclear as the season’s resumption in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, approached. He left the NBA’s so-called “bubble” setup on July 16 to attend to an unspecified family medical matter. A week later, the club had yet to provide an update on his possible return. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

(AP) — Philadelphia 76ers standouts Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won’t play in the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta because of a coronavirus contact tracing issue.

Embiid would have been a starter for Team Durant, which will be coached by 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Simmons was to have been a reserve for Team LeBron.

The league announced the players were ruled out about eight hours before tipoff.

New Orleans’ Zion Williamson will start in Embiid’s place.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the contact was with a barber who is regularly tested for COVID-19 and often works with Embiid and Simmons.

The development prompted some players to question again why the exhibition was being played during a pandemic.