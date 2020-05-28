Eli Apple staying in the NFC South

Months after negotiations with the Las Vegas Raiders fell through, Eli Apple has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.
The team announced the signing Thursday.
Apple was a first-round pick by the New York Giants back in 2016. He was traded to the Saints five weeks into the 2018 season.
While here in New Orleans, Apple started 25 games, with 2 interceptions and 13 passes defended.
With the new collective bargaining agreement, the Panthers signing Apple now will not factor into the compensatory draft pick formula for next year.