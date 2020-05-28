Eli Apple staying in the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Eli Apple #25 of the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Months after negotiations with the Las Vegas Raiders fell through, Eli Apple has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced the signing Thursday.

We've agreed to terms with Eli Apple! pic.twitter.com/u4FmMgfvUJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 28, 2020

Apple was a first-round pick by the New York Giants back in 2016. He was traded to the Saints five weeks into the 2018 season.

While here in New Orleans, Apple started 25 games, with 2 interceptions and 13 passes defended.

With the new collective bargaining agreement, the Panthers signing Apple now will not factor into the compensatory draft pick formula for next year.