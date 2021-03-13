Eleanor McMain stuns Carver in Class 4A Championship thriller

LAKE CHARLES, La. —The No. 2 seed Eleanor McMain defeated district rival and top-seeded Carver Rams in stunning fashion to win the Boy’s Basketball Class 4A title.

Tied at 48 with under 1 second to play, McMain’s Corey Chest was fouled at the rim by Carver’s Solomon Washington and Chest would hit one of his two free throws to give McMain the 49-48 win.

A shocking ending to a 4th quarter where McMain, down by 11 in the second half, was able to complete a comeback in a 4th quarter where they outscored the Rams 20-11.

Alex Hammond led the Mustangs with 12 points and was named Most Outstanding Player. Corey Chest finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

For Carver, Dorian Finister led all scorers with 23 points. Solomon Washington was held to just 5 points on the afternoon with 0 made field goals. All of Washington’s points came at the free throw line.

Here are highlights from the Class 4A final: